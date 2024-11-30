Rivermen Silence Storm 5-1 to Complete Weekend Sweep

November 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Peoria Rivermen carried the play and fought through a tough Quad City squad to defeat the Storm 5-1 at Vibrant Arena at the Mark on Saturday night. They also finished off their third consecutive weekend sweep in as many weeks.

Peoria dominated the play in the first period as they out-shot the Storm 17-4 and had more scoring chances on the penalty kill than Quad City did on the power play. Chase Spencer got the scoring started on Peoria's first power play of the game as he stood alone in the slot while Carlos Fornaris skated to the left-wing circle. Fornaris deftly slid a pass to Spencer in the shot and the veteran defenseman made no mistake as he rifled a shot in past the Quad City netminder. Just two minutes later Frank Trazzera followed up as he picked up the puck in the slot after Jordan Ernst had it poke-checked off of his stick. In a quick move, Trazerra fired a snap-shot into the net to extend Peoria's lead to 2-0.

Quad City was able to eat into the Rivermen lead as they picked up their first goal of the weekend on a breakaway just over three minutes into the period. Shortly thereafter the Rivermen answered back. Michael McChesney forced a turnover in behind the Quad City net and touched a pass into the low slot. Braydon Barker was there to fire a quick shot low and on the ice that caught the Quad City netminder napping to put the Rivermen back up by a pair. The second period got even more chippy after that with fight s and skirmishes breaking out for the remainder of the frame and even after the horn sounded. After showing off their dislike for one another, both Peoria and Quad City retired to their respective locker rooms in preparation for a raucous third period.

The third period saw the Rivermen come out and dominate the play, not allowing Quad City any life or chance at a comeback. Peoria capitalized on a power-play tally from Jordan Ernst who let go a high-rising wrist shot from the high slot that sailed just under the cross-bar. Ernst's goal marked his second straight night of contributing to the power play and extended the Rivermen lead to 4-1. Tristan Trudel, the subject of a lot of attention from Quad City players and fans all night long, ended the evening wi th the last laugh as he stuffed home a wrap-around goal from the right side of the net in the final minutes of regulation.

In all, the Rivermen held fast for their sixth consecutive victory and first back-to-back triumph against the Storm this season. Peoria will be on home ice next Friday as they host the league league-leading Huntsville Havoc on December 6.

