ThunderBolts Rally to Gain Point, Fall 4-3 in Shooutout

November 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Knoxville, Tn.: The Thunderbolts fought for a well-earned point, rallying from two one-goal deficits to force overtime and then a shootout, however the Ice Bears prevailed 4-3 on Saturday in Knoxville. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, December 7th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville grabbed the first lead of the game, as Tyson Gilmour scored his team-leading 6th goal of the season at 5:53 of the first period, assisted by Bronson Adams. The Ice Bears tied the game at 13:59 with a power play goal from Eric Olson. Late in the period, Olson challenged Jordan Simoneau after taking a penalty and did very poorly as Simoneau pounded Olson to the ice twice in a very one-sided fight, that Simoneau initially started on the defensive. Seconds later, Matthew Hobbs took on Jimmy Soper in a captain-versus-captain scrap in the neutral zone, with Hobbs scoring the takedown towards the end. 6:17 into the second period, Carson Vance scored a power play goal to give Knoxville a 2-1 lead.

The Thunderbolts rallied later in the second period, as Brendan Harrogate tied the game at 2-2 with a rebound goal off the rush, assisted by Scott Kirton and Gilmour at 14:34. However, the Ice Bears regained the lead at 19:25 on a goal from Dalton Skelly. The Thunderbolts dominated the third period, and Logan vande Meerakker tied the game at 10:38 off a rush up the far wing, assisted by Myles Abbate. Evansville and Knoxville traded several scoring chances in overtime, but the game would not be finished until the shootout, where the Ice Bears emerged victorious 3-2 in the shootout, and the game 4-3. Kirton and Harrogate provided Evansville's shootout goals in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

Gilmour finished with a goal and assist, while Harrogate and vande Meerakker each scored one goal. In goal for Evansville, Ty Taylor finished with 24 saves on 27 shots. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears meet once again on Saturday, December 21st at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

