SPHL Announces Suspensions
November 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Huntsville's Charlie Risk
Huntsville's Charlie Risk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 66, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Friday, November 29.
Risk was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 12:52 of the first period,
Risk will miss Huntsville's game against Evansville on December 5.
Knoxville's Brendan Dowler
Knoxville's Brendan Dowler has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 64, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 29.
Dowler was assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 13:52 of the third period.
Dowler will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Evansville.
