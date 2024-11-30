SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Huntsville's Charlie Risk

Huntsville's Charlie Risk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 66, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Friday, November 29.

Risk was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 12:52 of the first period,

Risk will miss Huntsville's game against Evansville on December 5.

Knoxville's Brendan Dowler

Knoxville's Brendan Dowler has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 64, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 29.

Dowler was assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 13:52 of the third period.

Dowler will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Evansville.

