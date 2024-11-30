Preview: November 30 vs Birmingham

November 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back at the Pensacola Bay Center for another $5 Night Driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

When: Saturday, November 30

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: WPNN Radio (103.7FM 790AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 3-20-1 (7 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 5-3 win over the Macon Mayhem on Friday, November 29.

Bulls Record: 7-3-2 (16 Points)

Bulls Last Game: 4-4 loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, November 29.

PROMO INFO

Not only will fans enjoy thrilling Ice Flyers hockey at an incredible price, but we're also featuring a special merchandise sale table located above section 126. Stop by to score amazing deals on Ice Flyers gear and show your team spirit! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy great hockey and grab some team merchandise at discounted prices.

Today is the last day to enter our Holiday Home Makeover Sweepstakes presented by Coastal Lighting and More. Fans can enter to have their home decorated for the holidays by players here.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Thursday, December 5 at Birmingham | 7PM

Next Game: Friday, December6 for Dino Race Night presented by Mediacom | 7PM | Get Tickets.

