Rivermen Sign Three Ahead of Huntsville Showdown

January 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have signed forwards Joel Frazee and Daniel Chartrand along with goaltender Jack Bostedt ahead of their trip to Huntsville, Alabama to take on the first-place Havoc.

Frazee, a native of Monroe, Michigan is in his second season of professional hockey. Frazee has had experience at the FPHL level with the Danbury Hat Tricks, Blue Ridge Bobcats, and the Port Huron Prowlers. This season, Frazee has played 15 games with the Prowlers netting seven goals and four assists for 11 points. Before starting his professional career, Frazee played for three years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (NCAA-d3) and two years at Buffalo State College (NCAA-d3). This is Frazee's first time playing in the SPHL.

Hailing from Dauphin, Manitoba, in Canada, Daniel Chartrand is in his third season of professional hockey. Like Frazee, Chartrand has been a staple in the FPHL these past few years netting 60 points in 120 games with the Prowlers. This season alone, Chartrand has netted 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 26 games. Also like Frazee, Chartrand will be making his SPHL debut this weekend. Chartrand played for four seasons with Northland College (NCAA-d3) before starting his professional career.

Goaltender Jack Bostedt is no stranger to the SPHL ranks having starred in six games for the Macon Mayhem in 2024. Bostedt basted a 2-4-0 record and a .900 save percentage his time in Macon. He was named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week in early April after stopping 106 of 110 shots in a single weekend of action. This year, Bostedt has garnered 2.31 goals against average and a .923 save percentage along with one shutout in 17 games for the Athens Rock Lobsters of the FPHL. The Janesville, Wisconsin native played four years of college hockey at the College of St Scholastica (NCAA-d3) before starting his professional career.

All three signees will be traveling with the Rivermen this weekend as they take on the Huntsville Havoc for a battle between the top two teams in the SPHL. The face-off for Friday and Saturday night's game in Huntsville is set for 7:05 pm central.

