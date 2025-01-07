Rivermen Scoring Duo Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Alec Baer and Jordan Ernst of the Peoria Rivermen have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for December 30-January 5.

Baer tallied three goals, added eight assists, and was +5 in three games while Ernst scored seven goals, including a record-tying five in one game, as the Rivermen went 3-0-0 to extend their winning streak to five games, moving to within one point of Huntsville for first place.

On New Year's Eve, Baer scored twice and added two assists while Ernst netted a pair of goals as Peoria defeated Quad City 5-2. On Friday, Baer picked up his third goal of the week and recorded an assist in Peoria's 3-0 blanking of Fayetteville.

Saturday's 8-4 win over Evansville was one for the record book for both players as Ernst became the sixth player in SPHL history to score five goals in a game. The Mississippi RiverKings' Devin Mantha last accomplished the feat against Roanoke on March 11, 2017. Not to be outdone, Baer and teammate Zach Wilkie both picked up a team-record five assists in the game, while the trio's five-point outings also matched Peoria's single-game record.

Baer and Ernst both rank in the top five in multiple scoring categories after their huge weeks. Ernst leads the SPHL in goals (21), power-play goals (11), and shots on goal, while Baer is second in points (40), assists (24 - tied), and power-play points (15).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Filimon Ledzionkou, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, 2a), Ryan Nolan, Fayetteville (4 gp, 2g, 3a), Buster Larsson, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, 3a), Jake Goldowski, Macon (3 gp, 3g), Weiland Parrish, Quad City (3 gp, 2g, 3a), and Mac Jansen, Roanoke (3 gp, 4g, 1a, gwg)

