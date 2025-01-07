Alec Baer and Jordan Ernst Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week

PEORIA, IL - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Rivermen forwards Alec Baer and Jordan Ernst have been named as Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week. This is the first time that Rivermen players have earned Player of the Week honors this season.

Rivermen captain Alec Baer netted eleven points in three games this week. Baer had two goals and two assists in Peoria's New Year's Eve triumph over Quad City and notched another goal and an assist in Peoria's 3-0 victory over Fayetteville. On Saturday, Baer contributed an impressive five assists in Peoria's 8-4 win over Evansville. Baer currently ranks second in SPHL overall scoring with 40 points on the year.

Jordan Ernst netted seven points in three games this week starting with a pair of goals on New Year's Eve, including two power-play goals. Ernst's most impressive feat however was scoring five goals in a single contest on Saturday night in Evansville. The feat tied an SPHL record and was the first time a player scored five goals in a game in the SPHL since 2017.

Baer and Ernst are the first players to be awarded Player of the Week honors this year. Rivermen Goaltender Colby Muise was named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for November earlier this season. Both Baer and Ernst will travel with the Rivermen as they take on the first-place Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama. The face-off for both games is set for 7:05 pm.

