Thunderbolts Travel to Birmingham this Weekend for Pair of Games

January 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Following a split weekend on Ford Center ice, the Thunderbolts hit the road for two weeks, beginning with this upcoming Friday and Saturday's games in Birmingham against the Bulls.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated Quad City 5-1 on Friday night, behind a first period goal from Brady Lynn, a second period goal from Matthew Hobbs, and late third period goals from Myles Abbate, Brendan Harrogate, and Tyson Gilmour. Despite holding a 3-0 early lead against Peoria on Saturday with a pair of goals from Derek Contessa and one from Hobbs, the Thunderbolts fell 8-4, with Harrogate adding a second period goal for Evansville, extending his point streak to eight consecutive games.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will take on the Birmingham Bulls in Pelham this coming Friday and Saturday night, both games beginning at 7:05pm CT. Fans can watch the action on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen online for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. There will also be away game watch parties at Parkway Pizza on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

Following two more road games in Peoria on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th. The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center on Friday, January 24th for Faith Night and Saturday, January 25th for Star Wars Night, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on both nights. The Thunderbolts will also be hosting Skate With The Bolts at Swonder Ice Arena on Wednesday, January 15th, from 6:30 to 8:00pm, open to the public. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children (12 and under), skate rentals are $3.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 12-10-3, 27 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Nikita Kozyrev (21 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (7-8, .908 Save %)

Thunderbolts Record vs BHM: 1-2

The Bulls split their two games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers this past weekend, winning 4-3 in Pensacola on Friday night with all goals scored in the first period, scored by Kolten Olynek, Troy MacTavish, Filimon Ledziankou, and Nikita Kozyrev. The Bulls fell on home ice to the Ice Flyers, 5-2 on Saturday night with goals scored by Ledziankou and Drake Glover.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 29 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P, 13 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- 7 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 9 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000 SV%

Transactions:

Fri. 1/3: G Reid Cooper signed to contract

