Rivermen Sign Nate Chasteen to PTO
December 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
The Peoria Rivermen have announced on Friday that they have signed forward Nate Chasteen to a tryout contract ahead of their game this evening against the Quad City Storm.
Chasteen, a Peoria native, played in 14 games for the Rivermen last year, netting two goals and two assists. He will be in the lineup tonight against the Quad City Storm, face-off at Carver Arena is set or 7:15 pm.
