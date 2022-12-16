Rivermen Sign Nate Chasteen to PTO

The Peoria Rivermen have announced on Friday that they have signed forward Nate Chasteen to a tryout contract ahead of their game this evening against the Quad City Storm.

Chasteen, a Peoria native, played in 14 games for the Rivermen last year, netting two goals and two assists. He will be in the lineup tonight against the Quad City Storm, face-off at Carver Arena is set or 7:15 pm.

