Game Notes: Peanuts Night

The Pensacola Ice Flyers spent last weekend on the road in Birmingham (Dec. 9) and Macon (Dec.10). The matchup with the fifth seed Bulls began with 4 goals scored by Birmingham in the first period. Newley appointed Assistant Captain, Malik Johnson, scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period and his sixth goal in the early minutes of the third. The Ice Flyers were unable to change the momentum and the Bulls ended the night with an empty netter and the 5-2 win.

The following night against the Mayhem, the Ice Flyers were able to control the game from start to finish. Ice Flyers Captain, Garrett Milan started the scoring in the first period with his sixth goal on the season. Assistant Captain, Weiland Parrish, was able to hit a tight shot to make the game 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season in the second period. The Ice Flyers went on to shutout the Mayhem with Hank Johnson saving all 33 shots the Mayhem tried against him.

Tonight's matchup against the Huntsville Havoc marks the sixth time these teams have competed against each other. The Havoc lead this season's series record 4-1, with the Ice Flyers looking to change the narrative between the two teams and come out on top, before heading to Huntsville tomorrow night.

We need to play a smart game and be consistent for 60 minutes. We can't give up bad turnovers. we have to make sure we're getting guys back and our defense isn't giving up two-on-ones. We just need to play that smart complete game, if we can do that it'll give us the best chance to win the game.

