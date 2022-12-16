Game Preview

It's Upside Down Night! We'll be wearing specialty jerseys to honor the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana! The Pensacola Ice Flyers head into town as the Havoc come off a two-game weekend in Peoria, Illinois.

You can bid on our GAME WORN Upside Down Night jerseys!Winners will be able to pick up jerseys after the conclusion of the game at the bottom of section 218 or at the Havoc office beginning Monday, December 19th after 12pm.

Our first party of the year will take place at 5:30 when season ticket holder doors open, and it will be located on the terrace on the concourse behind Section 223. It will be a Christmas-themed party and you will see Chaos and Rukus, and meet some of our players!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our BRAND NEW Smashcots! This plush version of Chaos is perfect for the holiday season!

Jersey off the back for Upside Down Night will be #77 Rob Darrar! Visit our merchandise stands or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

