SPHL Announces Suspension
December 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:
Peoria's Jordan Ernst
Peoria's Jordan Ernst has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 95, Quad City at Peoria, played on Thursday, December 15.
Ernst was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 11:50 of the second period and is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.
Ernst will miss Peoria's game tonight against Quad City.
