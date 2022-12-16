SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Peoria's Jordan Ernst

Peoria's Jordan Ernst has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 95, Quad City at Peoria, played on Thursday, December 15.

Ernst was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 11:50 of the second period and is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

Ernst will miss Peoria's game tonight against Quad City.

