Rivermen Sign Francesco Corona

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced on Friday that they have signed defenseman Francesco Corona.

Corona, a native of Barrie, Ontario, stands at 5'7 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. The defenseman played four games in the ECHL this season with the Tulsa Oilers. He did not register a point in that span. Before playing professionally, Corona played four years of club hockey at Indiana Tech University from 2017-2021. The 2021-22 season marks Corona's first professional hockey season.

Corona will be available for the Rivermen this weekend as they hit the road for a two-game series against the Quad City Strom. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:10 pm.

