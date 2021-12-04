Rivermen Sign Francesco Corona
December 4, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced on Friday that they have signed defenseman Francesco Corona.
Corona, a native of Barrie, Ontario, stands at 5'7 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. The defenseman played four games in the ECHL this season with the Tulsa Oilers. He did not register a point in that span. Before playing professionally, Corona played four years of club hockey at Indiana Tech University from 2017-2021. The 2021-22 season marks Corona's first professional hockey season.
Corona will be available for the Rivermen this weekend as they hit the road for a two-game series against the Quad City Strom. Face-off for both contests is set for 7:10 pm.
