Kirton's Three Point Night Powers Thunderbolts over Bulls

Evansville, In.: It was a big night for Scott Kirton, scoring two goals and adding an assist as the Thunderbolts complete a perfect 2-0 weekend with a 4-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 11th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After the Thunderbolts put 10 shots on goal in the first three minutes, Evansville picked up an early 1-0 lead as Brett Radford scored at 3:19 from Cameron Cook and Hayden Hulton. The goal would begin the Teddy Bear Toss Night festivities, as thousands of stuffed animals rained down onto the ice, all of which will go to local children's charities. The Thunderbolts picked up a late power play, and Kirton scored his first goal of the night at 19:16, assisted by Austin Plevy. Josh Adkins tallied his first professional goal only 47 seconds into the second period, assisted by Kirton to extend Evansville's lead to 3-0. The Bulls got on the board later in the period with a power play goal by Scott Donohue at 10:50, but the Thunderbolts held on to the 3-1 lead through two periods. The lone goal of the third period was an empty net goal by Kirton to seal the 4-1 victory with 1:26 remaining, assisted by Mike Ferraro.

Kirton led the way with two goals and an assist, while Adkins and Radford scored one goal each. Brian Billett stopped 17 of 18 shots faced for his 9th win of the season, and his 17th win as an Evansville Thunderbolt, tying the franchise record with retired Thunderbolts goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk. The Thunderbolts next face the Bulls on Friday, February 11th at Pelham Civic Complex, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

