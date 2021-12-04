Dawgs Defeated 2-1 in OT by Marksmen

December 4, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC. - The Rail Yard Dawgs couldn't outlast the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, falling 2-1 in overtime at Crown Coliseum.

Taylor McCloy's goal with 21 seconds left in the extra period kept the game from going to a shootout. Chris Vella scored Roanoke's lone goal, while Bryan Moore notched a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist, and a fight for the Marksmen.

The first period was a bit sloppy, as both teams managed just five shots on goal. The fireworks of the opening 20 minutes came when Vella and Moore dropped the gloves, and both received fighting majors for the altercation. The game was scoreless at the first intermission.

Roanoke looked stronger in the second period, as the game opened up for both teams. Vella snapped a shot in at the 2:06 mark of the period to open the scoring, assisted by Brady Heppner and Nick Devito. Fayetteville came back and tied the score through Moore at the 5:15 mark. The teams combined for 25 total shots in the frame, but the score remained 1-1 entering the final period of regulation.

The third period saw the Dawgs forced to kill off three penalties, as goalie Austyn Roudebush stood on his head to keep Roanoke in the game. Roanoke was outshot 10-3 in the third period, but entered overtime with a chance to leave Fayetteville with a sweep. Matt O'Dea and Mac Jansen both saw great chances denied, and the Marksmen took advantage of a long shift by one of Roanoke's lines to score the winner in the final moments before an impending shootout.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 26 of Fayetteville's 28 shots, while Fayetteville's Jason Pawloski saved 23 of 24 shots on goal by the Dawgs. Roanoke went 0-for-1 on the power play, but held the Marksmen to an 0-for-4 showing on the man advantage.

Roanoke will travel to face the Macon Mayhem in a weekend doubleheader next Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night, and 6:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to the game on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

