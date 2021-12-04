SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Andrew Bellant

Knoxville's Andrew Bellant has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 80, Knoxville at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 3.

Bellant was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 19:19 of the second period.

Bellant will miss Knoxville's game Sunday against Fayetteville.

Birmingham's Frank Sullivan

Birmingham's Frank Sullivan has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 80, Knoxville at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 3.

Sullivan was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 70.3, Leaving the Players' Bench, at 19:19 of the second period.

Sullivan will miss Birmingham's games against Evansville (December 4) and Vermilion County (December 10, 11)

Birmingham's Mike Davis

Birmingham's Mike Davis has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Instigator in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 80, Knoxville at Birmingham, played on Friday, December 3.

Davis was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 16:52 of the third period.

Davis will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Evansville.

