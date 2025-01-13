Rivermen Sign Forward Mike Egan

January 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed forward Mike Egan after claiming the second-year veteran off of waivers. The former Knoxville Ice Bear will be available for the Rivermen as they take on the Ice Bears on Sunday.

Egan, a native of Billerica, Massachusetts, entered professional hockey in 2023 with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Egan played three games in Pensacola to close out the season. Then, in 2023-24 he played in Germany netting 49 points in 17 games. This season Egan has started in 22 games with the Ice Bears netting 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in that span. Egan played four years of college hockey at the Division III level with Babson College before transferring to Niagara University where he started in 6 games at the NCAA Division I level.

The Rivermen will be home this Friday and Saturday (January 17 & 18) as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena at 7:15 p.m. and will host the Knoxville Ice Bears for the first time this season on Sunday, January 19, at 3:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.