Storm Celebrate Sweep over Roanoke

January 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Storm stomped Roanoke over the weekend, sweeping the fifth place Railyard Dawgs and propelling to sixth in the SPHL standings.

Rebranded as the Quad City Thunder, the Storm were forced to rally from a 3-1 deficit on Friday night. After a sluggish first period, Leif Mattson sparked the Storm with a score to pull the home team within a goal before the end of the second. Jordan Henderson tied the game at 8:20 of the third period and newcomer Jacob Gagnon found the back of the net for the second time Friday night, giving the Storm a 4-3 lead that would hold for win number one.

Saturday a slow start was not an issue. Weiland Parrish got the Storm on the board just 29 seconds into the game. Four different players would record additional tallies, to put the Storm ahead 5-0. Two late goals by Roanoke broke the shutout but did not cause concern for the rebranded Storm to hold on to the 5-2 victory.

With the win Quad City moves to 6th place in the SPHL standings.

This weekend the Knoxville Ice Bears come to town for the team's second meeting of the season. Early in the year the Storm swept the Ice Bears in Knoxville, but since then the Bears have found a rhythm and progressed to third place in the league.

Friday is Hockey is for Her Night and Saturday is Barbie Night! A special Barbie ticket offer is available and includes an exclusive Barbie hawaiian shirt. Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the day the Storm is hosting the first annual Quad City Storm Girls Hockey Showcase at Vibrant Arena.

Seven 10U and 12U teams from across the midwest will be competing.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

