Thunderbolts, SPHL Announce Schedule Changes

January 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts, in conjunction with the SPHL, announce two changes to the Thunderbolts' remaining 2024-25 game schedule. All remaining Thunderbolts home game dates and times are unaffected by these changes.

Due to inclement winter weather this past weekend, the Thunderbolts' away game at Birmingham originally scheduled for this past Friday, January 10th, along with Peoria's games at Huntsville on Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th, were postponed. Amidst the necessary changes to the league's overall schedule, two changes involved the Thunderbolts; First, instead of returning to Birmingham to make up Friday's game, the Thunderbolts will play an additional away game at Knoxville on Friday, March 7th, with an opening face-off time of 6:05pm CT. In addition, the Thunderbolts' home game on Sunday, March 9th will now be played against the Huntsville Havoc instead of the Macon Mayhem, opening face-off unchanged at 3:05pm CT.

In a league statement, Commissioner Doug Price commented: "While we hoped to maintain the same matchups from the postponed games, limited arena dates this late in the season, combined with the original schedules of this weekend's visiting teams around those replacement dates, required changes to multiple teams' travel schedules."

