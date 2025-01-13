Up Next: 3 Action-Packed Games at the Hangar

January 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Another three game series is on the schedule for the Ice Flyers this week, this time against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Here's a look at this week's schedule:

Monday - Rest Day/Optional Skate

On Monday, the team was given a rest day to recover and recharge. Players had the opportunity to participate in an optional skating session at the Hangar, allowing them to maintain their conditioning while having the flexibility to manage their individual recovery needs.

Tuesday - Practice/Film

Tuesday morning the team will participate in film review and officially begin their preparations for the weekend. After their film session, the guys will have an on-ice practice. This will be the first of two with the arena converting for an event on Wednesday.

Wednesday - Training/Meet and Greet

Wednesday the guys will visit D1 Training for an early morning training session. Later that night the team will be at Buffalo Wild Wings from 6:30 p.m - 8:00 p.m. for a free meet and greet.

Thursday - Practice/Film

The team will have another film and practice session on Thursday to fine-tune game planning for the visiting Marksmen.

Friday - Peanuts Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong | 7PM

The beloved Peanuts gang is making their return to the Hangar for another unforgettable night of entertainment and camaraderie! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the iconic characters as they bring their timeless charm and humor to our arena for Peanuts Night presented by Anglin Reichmann Armstrong.

Saturday - Wiener Dog Race Night | 7PM

The most anticipated race of the 2024-25 season is back and better than ever. Sit back, relax, and take in exciting wiener dog races during the intermissions!

Sunday - Savings Sunday Presented by Bubba'33 | 4PM

Attention, young fans! This Savings Sunday, presented by Bubba's 33, offers children's tickets at a 50% discount when purchased at the Pensacola Bay Center box office. Please note: A child must be accompanied by an adult when purchasing tickets.

