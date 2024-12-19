Rivermen "School" ThunderBolts 6-0 on Education Day

PEORIA, IL - On Thursday morning, the Rivermen hosted their annual Education Day game drawing a crowd of 8,846 attendees. The attendance broke last year's previous record of 8,701 as the Rivermen defeated the Evansville Thunderbolts 6-0 behind goaltender Colby Muise's fourth shutout of the season.

The opening frame at Carver Arena was marked by physical play and scoring opportunities on both sides. Muise was tested early, making key saves, including a stop on a close-range shot from the low slot by Thunderbolts' winger Brendan Harrogate, and another from Grayson Valente on the left side of the ice. Peoria's offense found its rhythm midway through the period. Michael McChesney got the Rivermen on the board first with a shot from the bottom of the left circle that deflected off him and into the back of the net. Late in the period, the Rivermen capitalized again, but this time on a power play. McChesney snuck one in off of a rebound by a Jordan Ernst shot that deflected off of the goal post and into the low slot where McChesney was waiting to pounce. The veteran forward made no mistake as he extended the Rivermen lead to 2-0.

The Rivermen dominated the second period, adding three more goals to their total. The first came from Carlos Fornaris as he picked off a pass at his blue line and skated up on a two-on-one short-handed with Joseph Drapluk. Drapluk, the recipient of a pass across to the right side, buried his shot to secure his first goal of the season. Zach Wilkie scored the second on the power play late in the period off of a one-time shot from the top of the left-wing circle. Jordan Ernst added another power play tally after a one-timer for the right-wing circle sailed into the net with just ten seconds remaining in the period. The Thunderbolts continued their offensive struggles against Colby Muise and the Rivermen defense, getting off nine shots on goal but not being able to capitalize.

The final period of play was once again dominated by the Rivermen. Rivermen winger Tristan Trudel sealed the game with a high-rising shot late in the period while on a two-on-one rush to secure his fourth goal of the season. The stout goaltending Muise prevented the Thunderbolts from scoring on ten shots on goal during the period and twenty-eight on the game, solidifying his second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season.

With the win, the Rivermen extend their winning streak to four games and return to action tomorrow night at 7:15 PM at Carver Arena, where they will take on the rival Quad City Storm for the start of a home-and-home series before the holidays.

