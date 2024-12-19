Birmingham Bulls Announce Roster Changes and Additions
December 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Bulls are making moves! Forward, Tobias Odjick joins on a PTO. Goalie, Daniel Davidson has signed a contract, adding to our goaltending as Hayden Stewart heads to the IR. Stay tuned for more updates. Go Bulls!
