Williams Returns to Lineup; Soper to IR

December 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have activated forward Tyler Williams from the injured reserve ahead of Thursday night's game at Birmingham. The team has also placed defenseman Kyle Soper on the 14-day IR.

Williams has two goals and nine assists in 16 games played for Knoxville this season. The rookie out of Lake Superior State missed Knoxville's last two games against Roanoke.

Soper is in his fourth SPHL season and second in Knoxville after appearing in seven games for the Ice Bears last year following a lengthy stint in Fayetteville. He has four assists in 16 games this season for the Ice Bears. He has 79 points in 169 career games in the SPHL.

The Ice Bears play at Birmingham Thursday night before hosting the Bulls at the Civic Coliseum on Friday. Knoxville will host Evansville Saturday night.

