Marksmen Sign Vitali Mikhailov

December 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the addition of forward Vitali Mikhailov.

Mikhailov, 26, joins the Marksmen on a PTO after playing four games for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

"Vitali is a skilled forward with a good release," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "We're excited to bring him in and enhance our forward group."

The native of Cherepovets, Russia, recorded 163 points (94g+69a) in 138 regular season games at the University of Central Oklahoma (ACHA). Additionally, the forward held an over a point-per-game pace in the postseason in his collegiate career.

Mikhailov and the Marksmen will face off against the Macon Mayhem on Comedy Night presented by The Locals Comedy Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets to Comedy Night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.