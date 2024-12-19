Thunderbolts Shut out in Peoria

Peoria, Ill.: Both teams put up 28 shots on goal in Thursday morning's matchup in Peoria against the Rivermen, however Peoria was the only team that was able to find the back of the net, as Evansville fell 6-0. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 20th against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 7:05pm CT.

Michael McChesney scored both first period goals for Peoria at 6:41 and 17:13. The third goal came shorthanded, scored by Joseph Drapluk at 7:52 of the second period. The Rivermen added two late second period goals to pull away, scored by Zach Wilkie at 15:18 and Jordan Ernst at 19:49. Tristan Trudel added one final goal at 17:05 of the third period. Evansville outshot the Rivermen in the second and third periods, and had long stretches of strong play, but just could not harvest the fruits of their labor in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.

In goal, Cole Ceci finished with 16 saves on 21 shots before Ty Taylor stepped in for the third period, stopping 6 of 7 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Saturday, January 4th at Ford Center.

