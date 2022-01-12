Rivermen Announce Roster Moves

January 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have announced several roster moves this week in anticipation of their three-game homestand this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against Vermilion County and Quad City.

Peoria has re-activated defensemen Brandon McMartin and Nick Neville from the Injured Reserve. An experienced defenseman, McMartin's last action was against Quad City, to date he has two points (one goal and one assist) in six games played for Peoria this year and is a plus-one. McMartin has been in the IR list since early November.

Neville had been one of the steadier Rivermen defensemen prior to his injury, netting himself eight assists and a plus-ten in 16 games before being placed on the IR in mid-December. Both Neville and McMartin were on the IR list recovering from upper-body injuries.

In addition to the returns from the IR, the Rivermen have added defenseman Brandon Rumble to the 30-Day Injured Reserve List due to a lower-body injury. Rumble has played in 21 games for the Rivermen and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists), and is a plus-one.

The Rivermen have also released forward Drake Hunter. Hunter, signed by the Rivermen ahead of their weekend series in Roanoke, played in both games against the Rail Yard Dawgs and was a minus-two with two penalty minutes. Hunter had previously played in 57 games for the Rivermen from 2018-2020.

Finally, Peoria has signed defensemen Austin Wisely to another professional tryout contract. Wisely has played in five games so far for the Rivermen and has an even plus-minus with four shots on goal in that span.

The Rivermen will be hosting the Vermilion County Bobcats on Friday and Saturday, January 14-15 before hosting the Quad City Storm on Sunday, January 16. Friday night will see the Rivermen honoring 40 years of hockey in Peoria with specialty logo jerseys and a Rivermen stocking cap giveaway to the first 1200 fans. On Saturday, the first 2000 fans at Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen 2022 calendar and have the chance to bid on special Rivermen tuxedo jerseys that will be worn during the game. Face-off for Friday and Saturday games is set for 7:15 pm. Sunday is a family fun day with pregame kid's activities and a post-game skate with the team. Face-off for Sunday's contest is set for 3:15 pm.

