MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced Ira Liebman as the new play-by-play broadcaster for the remainder of the Mayhem season. Liebman will become the "Voice of the Mayhem" on our online broadcast of home games on Hockey TV.

Liebman joins the Mayhem's broadcast while serving as a Media Manager for Hockey TV. With Hockey TV, he writes website articles, works on data analytics, and calls games. Prior to joining Hockey TV, Ira Liebman was the Communications and Media Manager, for the Atlanta Gladiators prior to their being shut down due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Gladiators, he served as the primary voice for Gladiators hockey and the main media contact for the team.

"I'm very excited to be the new Voice of the Mayhem," said Liebman. "It will be great be back in Georgia calling pro hockey in a great city like Macon. I look forward to working with Zack Smith, the Director of Community Relations/Game Operations who brought me aboard, the ownership group, the entire organization, and the fans. With previous experience in the ECHL, Hockey TV, and ESPN, the fans will hear a real quality broadcast, with new insight into the team, historical significance, and an overall fun listening experience. I look forward to getting to know the fans not only as a broadcaster but as part of the community."

"We're very excited to have Ira joining us for the rest of the year," said Mayhem Director of Game Operations Zack Smith. "He immediately stood out among the candidates due to his play-by-play and experience in hockey and in Georgia. We are confident that he will do an outstanding job providing our fans with a knowledgeable and enjoyable call of the game. A consistent play-by-play voice is something that we've been missing for quite some time, so we are thrilled fans will be able to enjoy his talents."

The Mayhem's new broadcaster is scheduled to make his debut tomorrow night as Macon hosts the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit the Macon Coliseum box office or by going online to ticketmaster.com.

