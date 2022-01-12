Batchelor Herd Report

This Week in Birmingham

The Birmingham Bulls returned to the ice for the first time in 2022 in a weekend series with the Pensacola Ice Flyers this past weekend. This marked the 7th and 8th times that the two teams have seen each other this season. The Bulls traveled to the Pensacola Bay Center on Friday before returning home to the Pelham Civic Complex to host the Ice Flyers on Saturday.

Friday, January 7th

January 7th was the first time for the Bulls to see game action in 2022 in Pensacola. The Ice Flyers were playing their 2nd game of the new year after a 3-0 defeat on the road in Knoxville on New Years Day. Birmingham had a new face between the pipes starting in goal on Friday. Brian Wilson was called up from the Federal Hockey League to Birmingham after both Bulls goalies, Hayden Stewart and Austin Lotz, were called up to the East Coast Hockey League. Robert Blugers got things off to a quick start for the Ice Flyers scoring the first goal just two minutes and four seconds into the game. Five minutes later, Birmingham tied the game at one after a goal from Bulls veteran Mike Davis. The Bulls then ended the first period with a 2-1 lead after a Mike Davis power play goal. Birmingham started the second period on fire and did not let off the gas pedal. Carson Rose scored his 7th goal of the year to give Birmingham a two-score advantage. Then, not even a minute later, an Austin Weber goal from Brody Duncan gave the Bulls a three-score lead at 4-1 just seven minutes into the period. The Bulls scored their 2nd power play goal of the game when Carson Rose put another goal into the back of the net. Kyle Wendorf of Pensacola was able to cut into the Birmingham lead with just one minute remaining in the period, as the Bulls lead 5-2 going into the 2nd intermission. Seth Ensor started the 3rd period off with a goal for the Ice Flyers before Danny Liscio of Birmingham extended the Bulls lead to three once again on their 3rd power play goal of the night. Marcus Russell scored the 4th Pensacola goal after a tripping call was called on Austin Webber of Birmingham. Brandon Tucker scored with 1:01 left on the clock in the 3rd period for the Ice Flyers, but it was too little too late as the Bulls picked up their 4th victory of the season, and their first over Pensacola, with a final score of 6-5.

Saturday, January 8th

Sellout! The Birmingham Bulls announced a sellout crowd in the 3rd period of Saturday's contest against the visiting Pensacola Ice Flyers. 4,137 fans were in attendance on kids' jersey night for the Bulls 2022 home opener. Kyle Wendorf scored the lone goal between the two sides in the first period of play, despite there being five total penalties called within the first twenty minutes on the ice. Saturday was a chippy one between Pensacola and Birmingham. The two sides became have become very familiar with each other in what was the fourth straight games between the two. There was a cross-checking and two fighting penalties in the first period. Scott Donahue tied the game up at one early in the 2nd period for the Bulls before an Ivan Bondarenko goal just a few minutes later. Weiland Parrish had his first of four goals in the second period to extend the Ice Flyers lead to 3-1. However, Mike Davis of Birmingham scored the first power play goal of the game to make it a 3-2 score heading into the second intermission. There were two roughing calls and a slashing to continue to intense play in the confines of the Pelham Civic Complex. Weiland Parrish put his 2nd and 3rd goals into the back of the just nine minutes into the third period for his 4th and 5th goals of the season. Parrish's two goals came just three minutes in between one another and put the Ice Flyers up 5-2. However, Birmingham was not going down without a fight. Mike Tish scored his 4th goal as a Bull at the 12:11 mark in the 3rd period. Then, just 1:11 later, it was 5-4 and just a one score hockey game. Carson Rose gathered the puck up at center ice and moved along the right side of the ice before a centering pass to Brody Duncan who got past Sean Kuhn for his first goal of the year. However, Pensacola's lead was just a little too much to form a comeback. Weiland Parrish scored his 4th goal of the game, and 3rd of the third period to extend the Ice Flyers lead to two once again before an empty net goal from Ivan Bondarenko to set up the 7-4 final score.

What's Next

Birmingham will head on the road on Thursday, January 13th to Macon, Georgia before traveling to Pensacola on Saturday, January 15th. Birmingham will enter the Macon Coliseum at 4-18-4 and 9th place in the SPHL. Macon will come into their home game at 3-20-0-1, placing them at 11th in the league.

Birmingham road record: 2-9-3-0

Macon home record: 2-6-0-1

