Rivermen Acquire Ryan Hunter from Roanoke

November 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen announced today that they have acquired forward Ryan Hunter from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for future considerations.

Hunter, a native of Toronto, Ontario Canada, is in his third professional season, and first in the SPHL. This year Hunter has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games with the Rail Yard Dawgs. Before coming to the SPHL, Hunter played two seasons in the FPHL with the Columbus River Dragons where he accumulated 75 points in 54 games.

Hunter will be in the lineup this weekend as the Rivermen host the Pensacola Ice Flyers for a two-game home series on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

