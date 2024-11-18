Havoc Announce Grateful Dead Night on November 22, 2024

November 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







The Huntsville Havoc announced today that Grateful Dead Night has been added to their specialty nights for the 2024-2025 season. Grateful Dead Night is set for Friday, November 22, 2024, at 7:00 P.M., sponsored by Mizell's Renovation.

Fans will enjoy live music throughout the game. The Havoc will wear Special Grateful Dead-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game, with the proceeds donated to the Light the Lamp Foundation. In addition, replica jerseys and other merchandise will be available for purchase.

Ticket information can be found online at havoctix.com. Tickets are on sale now at the box office and online. For all things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 18, 2024

Havoc Announce Grateful Dead Night on November 22, 2024 - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.