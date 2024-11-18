Filip Hlaváč Dealt to Quad City for Future Considerations

November 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that rookie defenseman Filip Hlaváč has been traded to the Quad City Storm in exchange for future considerations.

Hlaváč initially joined Roanoke this fall after playing professionally in his home country, the Czech Republic, for the past two seasons. In his first four games of this season for the Dawgs, Hlaváč registered one assist and a minus-two rating despite fighting through an early injury. After developing primarily with his youth team, HC Poruba, the six-foot-two defenseman notched two assists, a plus-seven rating, and four penalty minutes in 17 games in the Czech second division for Poruba after turning pro. The 21-year-old blue-liner also tallied three goals, 20 assists, and 18 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games in the Czech third division for HC Kopřivnice over the past two years prior to coming to the SPHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Thursday, November 21 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

