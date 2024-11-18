Ryan Hunter Traded to Peoria for Future Considerations

November 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that rookie forward Ryan Hunter has been traded to the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

Hunter joined the Dawgs prior to the start of this season, and recorded one goal, two assists, and four penalty minutes in seven games for Roanoke. The winger had played in his first pro season with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons last year, securing 29 goals and 46 assists in 52 games with the Dragons. Prior to his time in the FPHL, Hunter played for the Cochrane Crunch (NOJHL) from 2019-2022 and the Red Lake Minors (SIJHL) from 2021-2022.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Thursday, November 21 against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

