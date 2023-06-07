RiverDogs Remain Winless on Wednesday; Witt Beats Them with Late Homer

Fredericksburg, VA- Paul Witt broke a 1-1 tie with a solo home run in the eighth inning as the Fredericksburg Nationals pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday evening at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The RiverDogs are now 0-10 in Wednesday games during the 2023 season. Five of the team's last six losses, including both games in Fredericksburg, have been decided by a single run.

The game was dominated by the two starting pitchers, who refused to let the opposing offense get on track. Fredericksburg's Bryan Sanchez worked 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing only a single to Carlos Colmenarez in the third. On the opposite side, Marcus Johnson was dominant for the RiverDogs through 6.0 scoreless frames. He allowed just two hits and struck out four. Neither would factor in the decision.

The RiverDogs (21-31) were the first to reach the scoreboard, doing so in the sixth. In the second inning worked by reliever Juan Abreu, Colmenarez started the attack by working a walk. Dominic Keegan followed immediately by hooking a double into the left field corner to put men on second and third with no outs. Isaac put the RiverDogs in the lead with a groundout to second base.

Fredericksburg (25-26) tied the score in the seventh, the first inning worked by the Charleston bullpen. Junior William entered behind Johnson and allowed an infield single to Sammy Infante with one out. Geraldo Diaz followed by drawing a four-pitch walk. The two runners executed a double steal to move the tying run to third and the go-ahead run to second with one out. Branden Boissiere evened the score with a groundout to first. William kept the game tied by striking out Cortland Lawson to close the inning.

The RiverDogs could not make use of an Isaac walk with two outs in the top of the eighth. Alex Cook took over in the bottom half and retired Johnathan Thomas on the first pitch of the inning. That brought Witt to the plate and the designated hitter unloaded on a 1-1 offering, driving a ball over the left field wall. Witt has homered in each of the first two games of the series.

Pedro Gonzalez, who also earned the win courtesy of pitching the eighth inning, retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

William and Cook, who took the loss, each tossed 1.0 inning out of the bullpen. Both right-handers allowed one run on one hit.

The teams combined for just seven hits in the game, Fredericksburg collecting four of them. Infante went 2-3 as the only player with multiple hits on the night.

The RiverDogs and Nationals will meet for the third installment of the series on Thursday night. RHP Jonny Cuevas (2-4, 7.14) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. Fredericksburg will come back with RHP Bryan Caceres (2-0, 6.09). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

