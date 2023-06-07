Ballers Win Instant Classic against Lynchburg in Walk-Off Fashion Tuesday Night

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In one of the best games played out at Atrium Health Ballpark in recent memory, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers swiped game one of their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats, 4-3, on Tuesday night with a walk-off single from Jacob Burke.

With the win, the Ballers remain in the hunt for the Carolina League South Division, trailing first place by 2.5 games and still having 14 games to go in the first half.

RHP Drew McDaniel exited his night early, tossing just 1.2 innings in his eighth start of the season, walking two and allowing one run on two hits, striking out two along the way. RHP Kole Ramage grinded through 3.1 innings in relief of McDaniel, firing 3.1 innings and striking out two while allowing four hits and a run.

The Hillcats got on the board early in the top of the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Tyresse Turner. The base knock scored Maick Collado from second, handing Lynchburg their first of two leads on the night.

Kannapolis responded with authority in the bottom of the fourth, getting on the board with Bryce Willits' seventh home run on the season on a fly ball to right-center. Following the solo shot, Brooks Baldwin and Colby Smelley added doubles, with Baldwin crossing the plate to push the Cannon Ballers ahead, 2-1, after four innings.

Angel Genao tallied an RBI to even the game in the top of the fifth, scorching an RBI single to right field to score Zac Fascia and knot the bout at 2-2.

Despite efforts from both teams and runners on base at select opportunities, neither side broke through until extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Fascia doubled for the third time this season off Ballers closer RHP Billy Seidl (W, 3-1) on a hard-hit line drive to left, scoring Turner, and handing the Hillcats a 3-2 lead. Despite a few more baserunners reaching, Lynchburg struggled against Seidl, sending Kannapolis to the plate trailing by one in the tenth.

After Mario Camilletti recorded an out, Tim Elko crushed a long RBI triple into right field, scoring the placed runner Jordan Sprinkle to re-even the ballgame at 3-3. One batter later, after working a count, Burke notched his second hit of the night, an RBI single to right field that scored Elko, handing Kannapolis their third win in a row at home.

The Ballers continue their homestand on Wednesday in the second of six games with the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with LHP Shane Murphy tabbed for the start on the mound.

