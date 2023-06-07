Mudcats Fall 5-2 While Dropping Both Games of Doubleheader

June 7, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Luis Lara singled and scored in the first and third innings while going 2-for-2 with two runs but the Carolina Mudcats, playing as the visiting team in Zebulon, lost their second straight game 5-2 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (30-21) originally led 1-0 in the first after Lara singled and scored on a wild pitch. Fayetteville (21-32) then went on to tie the game at 1-1 when Ricardo Balogh launched a home run to right off starter Aidan Maldonado. The home run was Balogh's second of the season and Fayetteville's third of the series.

The game was tied at 1-1 through the second and into the third before Lara singled and scored on a two-out RBI double from Hedbert Perez. Both hits came off starter Alimber Santa, but would be the only runs allowed by Santa in his start. Santa ended up with a no-decision after going through four and 1/3 with seven strikeouts, three walks and three hits.

Carolina's 2-1 lead evaporated in the last of the third when Maldonado (L, 1-5) allowed a RBI double to Zach Cole and a two-run single to Jackson Loftin. Cole also doubled in a run in the fourth while lifting Fayetteville to the 5-2 lead.

Maldonado allowed four runs on four hits over two and 1/3 innings while taking the loss. Miguel Guerrero followed and allowed a run on two hits over two and 2/3 innings. Yerlin Rodriguez pitched the sixth and struck out two over his lone inning.

The Mudcats ended up losing both games of Wednesday's doubleheader and fell into a tie for first in the Carolina League North division standings with the Down East Wood Ducks.

HOME RUNS:

Fayetteville: HR: Balogh (2, 1st inning off Maldonado, A, 0 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lara, CF (Carolina): 2-for-2, 2 R

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Cole , CF (Fayetteville): 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Balogh, 1B (Fayetteville): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Guerrero (Carolina): 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Rodriguez (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Santa (Fayetteville): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO

Molero (W, 1-0) (Fayetteville): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Woodpeckers 0) -- Luis Lara singles through the hole at second base. Jadher Areinamo walks, Luis Lara to 2nd. Luke Adams strikes out swinging, Luis Lara to 3rd; Jadher Areinamo to 2nd;wild pitch by Alimber Santa. Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging. Passed ball by John Garcia, Luis Lara scores; Jadher Areinamo to 3rd. Kay-Lan Nicasia strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 1st (Mudcats 1, Woodpeckers 1) -- Zachary Cole flies out to Hedbert Perez. Jackson Loftin grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Parra. Ricardo Balogh hits a home run to right field on a 3-2 pitch. Narbe Cruz grounds out, Jheremy Vargas to Jesus Parra.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Woodpeckers 1) -- Luis Lara singles to right-center field. Jadher Areinamo pops out to Dauri Lorenzo. Luis Lara steals 2nd base. Luke Adams flies out to Zachary Cole , Luis Lara to 3rd. Hedbert Perez doubles to right-center field, Luis Lara scores. Kay-Lan Nicasia struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 3rd (Woodpeckers 4, Mudcats 2) -- Leosdany Molina singles up the middle. Frank Perez strikes out swinging. Zachary Cole doubles to left-center field, Leosdany Molina scores; Zachary Cole advances to 3rd on fielding error by Jadher Areinamo. Jackson Loftin walks. Ricardo Balogh walks, Jackson Loftin to 2nd. Narbe Cruz singles to left field, Zachary Cole scores; Jackson Loftin scores; Ricardo Balogh to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Aidan Maldonado. Luis Encarnacion lines into double play, Miguel Guerrero to Jesus Parra, Narbe Cruz out at 1st.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 4th (Woodpeckers 5, Mudcats 2) -- Dauri Lorenzo walks. John Garcia pops out to Jheremy Vargas in foul territory. Leosdany Molina struck out looking. Frank Perez singles to deep shortstop, throwing error by Alexander Perez. Zachary Cole doubles to left-center field, Dauri Lorenzo scores; Frank Perez to 3rd. Jackson Loftin walks. Ricardo Balogh struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 3 LOB)

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.