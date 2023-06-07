FredNats Announce Staff Promotions

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals, a proud affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are thrilled to announce the promotions of Chris Borysewicz to the position of Director of Ticket Sales and Rich Crosslin to the position of Director of Ticket Operations. These appointments come as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to excellence and the cultivation of top talent within the sports industry.

In his new role as Director of Ticket Sales, Borysewicz will oversee aspects of ticket sales strategies, initiatives and operations. With his exceptional track record of success and dedication to delivering extraordinary fan experiences, Borysewicz is well-prepared to lead the ticket sales team to new heights.

Crosslin, who has demonstrated outstanding expertise in ticket operations and customer service, has been promoted to the role of Director of Ticket Operations. In this capacity, Crosslin will be responsible for managing ticket inventory, distribution and ensuring the smooth functioning of all box office-related operations.

Interim General Manager Robert Perry expressed his utmost excitement for the promotions of both Borysewicz and Crosslin. He stated, "The Silber family and the leadership team are delighted to recognize the hard work and achievements of Chris and Rich with their well-deserved promotions. Under their new leadership roles, we anticipate even greater success in engaging fans and delivering memorable moments at the ballpark."

The Silber family further added, "Both Chris and Rich have exhibited exceptional dedication to our organization and have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing our fans with unforgettable experiences and our family is beyond excited about their future."

