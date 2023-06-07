Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.7 vs Salem

Take your lunch break with the Fireflies today at Segra Park as they have a tilt with the Salem Red Sox scheduled for 12:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (4-3, 3.73 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Salem counters with RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (4-1, 2.16 ERA).

Today the Fireflies will honor all their Whiteclaw Wednesday specials at Segra Park! That's right, fans can enjoy $5 16 oz cans of Whiteclaw Seltzers and play hooky at Segra Park this afternoon. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIVE-RUN SECOND LIFTS FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: The Fireflies rallied behind a five-run second, headlined by two RBI hits from Omar Hernandez and Omar Florentino, as they beat the Salem Red Sox 7-1 Tuesday night at Segra Park. The Fireflies hung a five-spot on the Red Sox to claim the lead in the bottom of the second. Brett Squires drew a lead-off six-pitch walk to set the table. Next, Daniel Vazquez blooped a single to right field and Erick Peña was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Roger Leyton tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right that plated Squires and then the Fireflies were off to the races. Omar Florentino hit a two out triple that scored Vazquez and Peña, giving the Fireflies their first lead of the game 3-1. After a Jean Ramirez walk, this time it was Omar Hernandez's time to clear the bases. Columbia's backstop hit a gapper to left-center to score Florentino and Ramirez to put the Fireflies in front 5-1.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only one earned run in his last three outings, spanning 12.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 4.2 innings Tuesday in a 7-1 win over the Salem Red Sox to set the tone for the last full homestand of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.82 ERA across his first nine outings and he has punched out 36 hitters in 29.2 innings.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He was 3-1 with a 1.38 ERA in five starts this May.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Although Ben Sears' save streak ended at four consecutive games, his hot stretch continued to close out May Wednesday against Down East. The righty spun a pair of innings without allowing an earned run to bring his ERA down to 2.25 on the season. He's been stellar all season long, but the month of May is where the University of Houston product has glowed brightest. In eight appearances, he has notched a 1.23 ERA across 14.2 innings, fanning five and converting four of five potential save opportunities.

PUT ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER: The Fireflies took home the opener vs Salem 7-1 Tuesday night, keeping them tied with Myrtle Beach and owning the tiebreaker with 14 games remaining in the first half. Kannapolis is the lone team in the division that Columbia does not own the tiebreaker against because the two teams will not play in the first half. Fayetteville is the closest team to the brink of elimination. The Woodpeckers have an elimination number of four and can be eliminated as quickly as by the end of the Carolina League slate of games Thursday.

BEST GO WITH THE FLO: Fireflies utility infielder Omar Florentino has found himself some more consistent playing time after some injuries have cleared space in front of him. The third baseman has soaked up every chance he gets as he is currently riding a six-game on-base streak since May 26, his longest stretch of the season. During the run, Florentino has brought his batting average up from .115 to .147. The Dominican Republic native is slashing .267/.367/.467 during the run, logging his first triple of the season and driving home three RBI.

