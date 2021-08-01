RiverDogs Reliever Felipe Promoted to Bowling Green

August 1, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Rays announced that pitcher Angel Felipe has been promoted from the Charleston RiverDogs roster to High-A Bowling Green. Felipe is the eighth RiverDogs player to receive a promotion during the 2021 season.

The 23-year old Felipe was 2-0 with a 1.42 earned run average in 21 relief appearances. He recorded 45 strikeouts in 38.0 innings of work and limited opposing hitters to a .223 batting average against him. Felipe tallied seven saves in eight opportunities.

The Rays originally signed Felipe as an international free agent in 2015. Currently in his sixth season in the organization, the native of the Dominican Republic spent two years in both the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League before pitching for Princeton in 2019. Entering 2021, Felipe had a career ERA of 6.33.

Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team's first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. Masks are no longer required, but suggested for non-vaccinated guests. The RiverDogs also have a no bag policy, with the exception of medical bags, diaper bags, and clutch-style purses no larger than 6.5in x 4.5in.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

