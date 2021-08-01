Stephens Sparks Offense for Sunday Win

North Augusta - Landon Stephens hit two home runs, and his second broke the tie in the 8th inning. The Jackets hung on for an 8-6 victory and split the six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).

Manuel Espinoza retired the first nine he faced for Myrtle Beach on the mound. Joey Estes allowed four runs on the mound, but all of them were unearned. Estes went six-innings and struck out nine. The Pelicans scored one in the second inning, and three in the third.

With the game at 4-0, Stephens crushed his 10th homer of the year in the fifth inning. Brandon Parker came up later in the inning with Ricardo Rodriguez on-base, and he hit his seventh home run of the year. It was a 4-3 game.

In the sixth inning, the GreenJackets took the lead to put Estes in line for a win. Stephens singled in a run to tie the game at four. Then, it was Stephen Paolini to break the tie. A double off the wall scored two, and the lead was 6-4.

Malcolm Van Buren retired the side in the seventh, but the Pelicans responded with two in the eighth. Kevin Made drove in two with a single, and we were tied at six.

In the eighth, Stephens decided to go deep again. It was the first multi home run game of his career, and the Jackets led 7-6. Later in the inning, a Cam Shepherd double gave the Jackets an insurance run to make it 8-6.

Alec Barger came on for the ninth inning to earn the save.

NOTES:

* Joey Estes has pitched six or more innings four times this year.

* Landon Stephens has all 11 of his home runs in June-August 1. He did not hit a homer in May.

* Brandon Parker had his fifth multi-hit game of the year.

