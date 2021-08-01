Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark today at 5:05 pm. RHP C.J. Eldred (0-0, 4.91 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia, and Charleston uses LHP Jose Lopez (3-5, 5.19 ERA).

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES HANG ON TO WIN 6-5 SATURDAY IN CHARLESTON: The Fireflies capitalized off some early offense to hold onto a 6-5 victory Saturday evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Columbia (37-39) added a pair in the third inning, capitalizing off Diego Hernandez reaching on a fielding error to score Jean Ramirez and then Matthew Schmidt coming home on a bunt from Tyler Tolbert to start off the scoring. The bats weren't finished there though. Gage Hughes grounded into a force out the next inning to plate Juan Carlos Negret then Ramirez added a sacrifice fly to put the Fireflies up 4-0. The final pair scored for Columbia in the sixth, when Herard Gonzalez skied a two-out fly ball to right that Diego Infante lost in the lights and became a triple that plated Hernandez and Tolbert to put Columbia up 6-0.

DESIGNATED... HITTER?: Prior to Kale Emshoff's 4-5 evening at the plate Saturday, Columbia Fireflies designated hitters were hitting .204 this season. The career-high four-hit evening helped bump that average up to .215. Emshoff became just the second Fireflies batter to tally four hits in a single game, matching Darryl Collins, who accomplished the feat May 19 at Atrium Health Ballpark against the Kannapolis Cannonballers. As a team, Columbia is hitting .230 this season through their first 76 games.

WILD RIDE IN THE NINTH: Last night, the Fireflies entered the final frame up 6-2 over Charleston. After Emilio Marquez and Matt Stil combined to allow only one run across the first eight innings, Chase Wallace entered the game and allowed three to score before being lifted. Then Ismael Aquino left the game due to an injury during the first at-bat of his appearance. Walter Pennington was able to record the final two outs to earn his fourth save of the year.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 54 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia.

