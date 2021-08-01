Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - 08/01 vs. Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks wrap up their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers today at 1:00 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 3.86) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Elian Rodriguez (0-1, 3.38)

WOOD DUCKS RALLY FALLS SHORT IN LOSS TO FAYETTEVILLE: After plating 15 runs last night, the Down East Wood Ducks struggled in an 8-4 loss to Fayetteville on Saturday night. Down East committed three errors and struggled to string hits together with runners in scoring position, as they had two opportunities with the bases loaded but left the runners stranded to end the innings.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 25-17 (.595) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 38-21 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (179) . Jayce Easley (43), Luisangel Acuña (27), and Dustin Harris (20) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: With their doubleheader sweep last night, the Woodies are .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won the first two games against the Carolina Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 389 - 365 and 116 - 89 in the first two innings. Down East is 14-3 when they score first at home, and 35-12 overall when they score first.

HEATING BACK UP: After a strong finish to the month of June for the Woodies started off the month of July rather cold but are heating back up. The pitching staff wrapped up the month of July with a 14-14 record and a 5.99 ERA. In 231.1 innings, they have allowed 176 runs, and they are being outscored 184-166. After starting July, 3-7 on the road, Down East won 11 of their last 18 games in the month of July.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-17 road record and are 18-17 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 18-15 record overall, with a 3-4 record at home. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.647) as the Woodies have a 7-5 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, June and the start to July have seen a lot of inconsistent play by the Wood Ducks. The pitching staff was once a sign of strength but finished the month of July with a 5.99 ERA Down East is also 25-17 on the road and 18-17 at home.

