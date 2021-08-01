'Birds Blown out by FredNats in Series Finale

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds failed to withstand a barrage of Fredericksburg Nationals hits in a 16-7 defeat to the Nationals on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark.

The loss marks the first series loss by the Shorebirds (43-34) to the Nationals (27-51) this season.

The game started well enough for the Shorebirds. In the first inning, Mason Janvrin swatted his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot, to put Delmarva ahead 1-0.

Junior Martina answered back for the Nationals in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to tie the game.

Things fell apart for the Shorebirds in the second. Three different pitchers allowed six runs in the frame for Delmarva thanks to an RBI double from Braian Fernandez, an RBI single for Jose Sanchez, and the capper of a grand slam for Martina, his third homer of the year.

The FredNats added on four more in the third. Jordy Barley swatted his first FredNats homer, a two-run bomb, while Kevin Strohschein and Geraldi Diaz chipped in RBI doubles.

Jean Carmona launched a solo homer for the Shorebirds in the fourth, his fifth of the campaign, to make it an 11-2 Delmarva deficit

Strohschein launched a two-run homer in the fifth, his ninth of the season, to make it 13-2 Fredericksburg before Sanchez added another RBI knock in the sixth to make it 14-2.

Jake Randa joined the fun with an RBI base hit in the seventh with Diaz following with another RBI double to stretch the lead to 16-2.

The Shorebirds rallied for five in the eighth thanks to five Fredericksburg wild pitches and an RBI single from Willy Yahn plus a two-run single for Darell Hernaiz. The rally was far too late however, as the FredNats came away with the 16-7 win.

Gilberto Chu (2-0) earned the win in relief for the FredNats. Chu went 3.2 frames, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, striking out one.

Jake Lyons (2-2) started and absorbed the loss for Delmarva. Lyons conceded three runs in an inning-plus of work on three hits and two walks, striking out one.

Carlos Romero started for Fredericksburg and allowed a solo homer in the first, but was then ejected after the end of the inning following an examination by the umpiring crew.

After a day off on Monday, the Shorebirds return to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as they play host to the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday, August 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on MILB.TV and Fox Sports 960 AM as well as streaming online on the IHeart app with Sam Jellinek on the call.

