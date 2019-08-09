RiverDogs Get Dumber in Upcoming Homestand

August 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - Just when you think the RiverDogs can't get any dumber, they come out and do a night like this. The RiverDogs promise an evening dumber than any in Charleston baseball history as they return to The Joe for a brief three-game homestand starting on Monday. The RiverDogs will honor the 25th anniversary of "Dumb and Dumber" on Monday night and take the field as the Charleston Rainbows on Wednesday while hosting the Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets) for a three-game series at Riley Park.

Monday, August 12, 7:05 p.m.: Dumbest Night of the Year/Monday Dog Day: In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Dumb and Dumber," the RiverDogs will dress in special dog jerseys while Harry and Lloyd's iconic van itself will be parked outside the front gate for photo opportunities. The night will feature free entry for fans named Harry or Lloyd and limousine parking will be available. Fans can enter to win a trip to Aspen as well as participate in a stadium wide "Most Annoying Sound in the World." (The RiverDogs' jerseys are up for MiLB's "Best Specialty Jersey" of the season and will be available via online auction during the course of the game at riverdogs.milbauctions.com). It's also a Monday Dog Day with 96.9 the Wolf; fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark, featuring dollar Busch Lights and hot dogs. Plus, enjoy a bonus food special of the soup du jour. In their partnership with Blackbaud, the local software and services leader for the global philanthropic community, the RiverDogs will also highlight a local non-profit throughout the evening.

Tuesday, August 13, 7:05 p.m.: Live & Local Tuesday/Teacher Night/RiverDogs Blood Drive: Celebrate Charleston's local scene on a Food Lion Live & Local Tuesday, presented by 105.5 The Bridge. Fans can enjoy local produce with a farmer's market on the concourse while enjoying the all-new BellyItcher Ale, the RiverDogs' branded beer proudly brewed in conjunction with local brewery Rusty Bull. As part of teacher night at The Joe, Lowcountry teachers can show their teacher ID for a $5 ticket at the box office window, featuring special access to $1 beers and $3 wine specials located at Murray's Mezzanine. Head to The Joe early as the RiverDogs host a blood drive with The Blood Connection from 1-6 p.m. in the RiverDogs' VIP lot adjacent to the stadium. Fans who donate blood will receive two tickets to a RiverDogs game of their choice, a hot dog meal, and a special edition t-shirt. Sign up in advance at http://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132530

Wednesday, August 14, 7:05 p.m.: Rainbows Pride Night/Senior Wednesday: The Dogs transform into the Charleston Rainbows for the night, complete with 1980's uniforms harkening back to the days of Roberto Alomar and College Park, while celebrating diversity and inclusion in conjunction with MUSC Health and Charleston Pride. The game-worn Rainbows uniforms will be auctioned off during the night's contest with the proceeds benefitting Charleston Pride in a night in conjunction with Mix 95.9. The RiverDogs and MUSC will also present the inaugural Rainbows Award, recognizing an outstanding individual or group for their contributions to the LBGTQ+ community in the Lowcountry.

Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season are available at riverdogs.com.

