Suns Sweep Doubleheader vs Lexington

August 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





LEXINGTON, KY - The Suns utilized strong starting pitching to sweep the Lexington Legends 3-2 and 2-1 in a doubleheader Friday evening at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Jackson Rutledge (W, 1-0) and Joan Adon combined to throw 9.2 innings, allowing just one run while fanning 11 Legends (55-61, 18-29) batters.

Game 1

Hagerstown (53-64, 23-24) took the first game 3-2 despite a late surge from the Legends. Rutledge spun five, two-hit frames, punching out six Legend hitters and allowing no runs to score before handing the ball to Matt Cronin.

Cronin allowed a run prior to getting out of the sixth inning and passing the torch to Pearson McMahan (S, 1). Both bullpen arms allowed one run in one inning.

The turning point of the game came in the third inning when the top of the order came up with two outs. Jackson Cluff and Justin Connell both hit singles to put runners on the basepaths for Drew Mendoza and Jacob Rhinesmith who moved the line along with RBI base knocks to put the Suns in front 2-0.

Hagerstown scored their final run in the fifth after Cluff walked to lead-off the frame, stole second and was driven home by Mendoza's second RBI base knock to right.

Game 2

Adon lasted 4.2 innings before he got yanked in favor of Ryan Williamson (W, 4-0) who twirled the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run to preserve the Suns 2-1 win.

Adon allowed just one run, that came home in the third after Jackson Lueck walked to lead off the third and came home from the bat to Chris Hudgins.

The Suns utilized an error from Rubendy Jaquez to get Justin Connell to second base with just one out. Then with two outs in the first, Jacob Rhinesmith sent him home with an RBI single.

Cluff sent him fourth homer of the season beyond the right field fence in the third inning to put the Suns up 2-0.

Tomorrow the Suns play the Legends at 6:35 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. LHP Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.78 ERA) gets the start for Hagerstown while Lexington has yet to name their starter.

Hagerstown returns home August 12-14 to play the Lakewood BlueClaws. Monday will be Antietam Date Night at the park where fans can get up to four free tickets to the game if they bring their Antietam Cable bill. Hagerstown closes out the homestand with a day game at 2:05 p.m. that doubles as Bark in the Park.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.