Legends Can't Plate Enough Krabby Patties in Doubleheader

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Hagerstown Suns swept the Lexington Legends in the Friday doubleheader in a pair of one run games. Hagerstown took game one, 3-2 then game two, 2-1 in front of 5,849 fans at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

In the top of the third inning with two outs in the first game, Jackson Cluff and Justin Connell reached on back-to-back singles. Two more hits by Drew Mendoza and Jacob Rhinesmith drove them both home and the Suns led, 2-0.

Hagerstown struck again in the top of the fifth inning. Jackson Cluff drew a leadoff walk then swiped second base and moved to third on a passed ball. An RBI single to right field by Mendoza plated Cluff and the Suns extended their lead, 3-0.

Chris Hudgins smashed a two-out homer to left field and the Legends were on the board, 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, John Rave lined a two-out single to right field then scored on an RBI single by Jeison Guzman but Lexington fell 3-2 in game one.

Jackson Rutledge was awarded the victory tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and striking out six and walking two. Yohanse Morel was given the loss pitching 4.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

Hagerstown plated their first run in the top of the first inning. Justin Connell grounded a ball to the shortstop, Rubendy Jaquez, who then threw the ball into the stands on the first base side. Jacob Rhinesmith then singled him home and the Suns led, 1-0.

Jackson Cluff then hit a solo home run to right field, extending Hagertown's lead, 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Jackson Lueck and Rubendy Jaquez drew walks putting runners at first and second. An RBI single to right field by Hudgins drove home Lueck and the Legends were on the board, 2-1.

Ryan Williamson was awarded the win in game two pitching 2.1 shutout innings allowing one hits while walking one and striking out two. Bryce Hensley was given the loss throwing 6.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out four.

The Legends and Suns meet again tomorrow night at 6:35pm with postgame fireworks. Gates open at 5:30pm.

