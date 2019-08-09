Pitching Staff Shuts Down Delmarva in 2-1 Victory

August 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





SALISBURY, MD - The Kannapolis Intimidators (24-22, 52-62) took on the Delmarva Shorebirds (28-17, 76-38) on Thursday night and scored just two runs, both of which came in the first inning, but their great pitching helped guide them to the 2-1 victory at Purdue Stadium.

Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa started off the game in the top of the first with back-to-back hits, Dawkins being his team-leading 34th double. Later in the inning, Dawkins scored from third on a wild pitch to take the 1-0 lead. Romy Gonzalez then singled Sosa home to extend the lead to 2-0.

Meanwhile on the mound, the Intimidators threw a gem. Sam Long (W, 6-4) pitched 5.1 brilliant innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out seven and walking just two.

Devon Perez (H, 2) came in to relieve Long, and right after he came into the game, a passed ball from Michael Hickman allowed Delmarva to get their one run across for the game and make things 2-1.

All in all, Perez ended up tossing 2.2 innings, giving up just two hits as well, while striking out five, and walking one. Austin Conway (S, 8) came in for the save in the last inning and capped off a great overall outing on the mound for the Intimidators pitching staff.

Kannapolis will continue their series with Delmarva on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Davis Martin (6-8, 5.38 ERA) will be the starter for the Intimidators against Drew Rom (6-2, 2.35 ERA) for the Shorebirds.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.