Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 9, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns play a doubleheader against the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark beginning at 5:05 p.m. RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-0, 4.32 ERA) gets the nod in game one before Hagerstown turns to righty Joan Adon (10-3, 4.24 ERA) in game two. Meanwhile, Lexington starts righty Yohanse Morel (2-3, 5.36 ERA) in game one and southpaw Bryce Hensley (1-2, 2.03 ERA) for the second game of the twin bill.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHALLER FANS SEASON-HIGH EIGHT LEGENDS IN WIN: Reid Schaller capped off an excellent start with eight strikeouts to put away the Lexington Legends 3-1 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark Thursday evening. Schaller's (W, 2-2) eight strikeouts are tied with Tim Cate, Tomas Alastre, Angel Guillen and Jake Irvin for the most strikeouts in a single game for a Suns' (51-64, 21-24) pitcher. The Legends (55-59, 18-27) scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Nathan Eaton doubled and Eric Cole hit a sacrifice fly to score him. Hagerstown added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth after Israel Pineda singled and Cole Daily reached on an error from shortstop Jeison Guzman to set the table. The scoring began with a single from Phil Caulfield to plate Pineda before Trey Vickers sent a base knock to right to put Hagerstown up 2-0.

ALL I DO IS WIN-WIN: Joan Adon won his team-leading 10th game last night. The last Suns player to have 10 or more wins in a single season while donning a Suns uniform was McKenzie Mills, who accomplished the feat in 2017. Adon has now earned a win in three consecutive starts for the first time this season. The righty has the second-most wins in the South Atlantic League, trailing just Osvaldo Bido , who has 11 for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

STRIKING SCHALLER ON THE ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings of work away from Municipal Stadium, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. He has also been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a career-high eight in his last outing Thursday.

VINDICTIVE VANN: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 16 runners in 13 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (94%) on the basepaths. The rest of the Suns have stranded 70% of their inherited runners this season.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued Tuesday. He threw five innings, tying his season-high eight punchouts and did not allow an earned run. The Oklahaoma-product produced four quality in five appearances starts prior to Tuesday's game in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.40, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. He has dazzled in his last two outings against Rome, fanning 13 batters in 12 innings and allowing just three runs in the span.

HAKUNA MATATA PUMBA: Catcher Israel Pineda is riding a season-long seven-game hitting streak. The Washington Nationals 10th-ranked prospect has increased his batting average from .203-.219 in the six games while garnering 11 hits across 29 at-bats. He picked up his sixth homer of the season during the stretch as well, a mark good for second-most on the Suns active roster behind outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith, who has eight.

CRONIN'S CRAFT: Lefty Matt Cronin has taken the South Atlantic League by storm. The former Razorback has now logged 10 innings with Hagerstown and has allowed just one earned run while holding oppenents to a .188 average. To add to that line, he's fanned 20 batters utilizing a strong fastball, curveball mix. Friday he logged a career-high 2 IP.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.