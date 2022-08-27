RiverDogs Find Plenty of Relief, Escape with 3-2 Win over Woodpeckers

Fayetteville, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs hit two more home runs and used solid work in the clutch from their bullpen to escape Segra Stadium with a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday night. The RiverDogs have hit six home runs in the last two games and improved to 9-3 on the current road trip. The victory also allowed the team to reach 80 wins for the fifth time in franchise history which dates back to 1980.

The scoring began in the second inning when Brock Jones singled with two outs and Oneill Manzueta followed with a blast to left in the next at-bat. The home run was his second in the last two games, ninth of the season and gave the RiverDogs (34-19, 80-39) a 2-0 lead.

The first batter in the bottom of the inning, Collin Price, drove a solo home run over the left field wall to immediately cut the lead in half against Antonio Jimenez. Jimenez hit nine-hitter Garrett McGowan with a pitch in the third and he moved into scoring position on a passed ball charged to catcher Nathan Perry. Jacob Melton took advantage by tying the game on a single through the right side. Jimenez earned the win with 5.0 innings on the mound in which he allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits. The lefty struck out seven.

Junior Caminero drove the first pitch of the fourth inning over the left field wall for a line drive home run that handed the RiverDogs the lead once again at 3-2. It was his third of the campaign. From that point forward, the RiverDogs went 0-9 with runners in scoring position, failing to add to the lead.

Fortunately, it didn't matter. Kamron Fields stranded the tying run at third base in the sixth inning and followed that up by striking out the side in the seventh. He took the hill for a third inning of work in the eighth and rcorded one out, but left with the bases loaded. Roel Garcia took over and promptly struck out both Zach Cole and Tommy Sacco to leave three runners stranded. Garcia then struck out two more in the ninth inning to record his second save in three appearances with the team.

For the third consecutive game, Fayetteville (17-36, 48-70) did not have a player record multiple hits. The RiverDogs received two hits each from Caminero and Jones.

The final game of the series and road trip is set to get underway at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It will be just the fourth day game of the season for the RiverDogs who will have RHP Nick Bitsko (0-0, 9.00) on the mound to open the game. Fayetteville will turn to RHP Miguel Ullola (2-2, 3.36) who struck out 10 batters in 5.0 hitless innings on Tuesday.

