Carolina Strikes Early, Holds on to Beat Kannapolis in 4-1 Ballgame Friday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After the Carolina Mudcats used early offense to jump ahead of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the game turned into a pitcher's duel quickly, with the Mudcats winning 4-1 Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Noah Owen (L, 5-10) earned a loss in Friday's matchup, tossing six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out four. RHP Drew McDaniel threw an inning in his Ballers debut, allowing an unearned run on two hits, walking nonE and striking out two in his one frame of work.

Carolina opened the scoring in the top of the second with an Eduarqui Fernandez RBI triple, scoring Luis Castillo to make it 1-0. Jadher Areinamo followed up the three-base hit with an RBI single of his own, pushing the Mudcats to a 2-0 lead.

Wilber Sanchez put Kannapolis' only run of the night on the board in the bottom of the second inning, notching an RBI single to score Samil Polanco and cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.

Areinamo's night continued in the top of the sixth inning, tallying an RBI on a sacrifice fly, scoring Castillo to make it 3-1.

Castillo's 4-for-4 night at the plate capped with an RBI single, allowing Jace Avina to touch home, putting the Mudcats ahead to a 4-1 lead, with the Ballers unable to rebound.

Saturday night marks the fifth of six matchups between the Ballers and the Mudcats at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. for the second annual Starry Night, with Kannapolis' starting arm TBD.

Fans can purchase tickets for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

