Columbia Fireflies Game Notes August 27 vs Salem

The Fireflies kick-off the weekend with a 6:05 contest with the Salem Red Sox at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (0-3, 4.58 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and RHP Angel Bastardo (3-4, 4.56 ERA) takes the slab for Salem.

Tonight is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond night at Segra Park. Columbia will wear specialty Black Panther jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. There will also be appearances from Black Panther and Black Widow at the game. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES PROVE THIRD-STRAIGHT WALK-OFF'S THE CHARM: The Fireflies had a walk-off hit for a third consecutive night, scoring three in the ninth, capping it off with a single from David Hollie, to beat Salem 4-3 Friday night at Segra Park. Trailing 3-1, Felix Cepeda walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to set the table for Columbia (29-22). Daniel Vazquez singled up the gut to score Carter Jensen and Cayden Wallace to tie the game 3-3. Then, Salem (24-27) intentionally walked Lizandro Rodriguez to face David Hollie, who punched a single off the left field wall to plate Guillermo Quintana and end the ball game. The lead-off walk hurt Red Sox starting pitcher Luis Perales, who issued a free pass to Guillermo Quintana to start off the second. Columbia's first baseman stole second to set the table for Lizandro Rodriguez who slapped an RBI single to right field that gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. Rodriguez has now hit safely in 10-consecutive games, which is tied with Guillermo Quintana for the Fireflies' longest hitting streak of 2022. Quintana's streak lasted from June 24-July 8.

SEND THEM AGAIN: The Columbia Fireflies have walked-off to win each of their last three games against the Salem Red Sox. Wednesday night, Lizandro Rodriguez launched a solo homer in the ninth to win, then Thursday, Rodriguez struck gold again with a 13th inning single to win the game, finally, Friday David Hollie singled in the ninth to win the game.

RODRIGUEZ IS ROLLING: After going hitless in his first two games in Columbia, infielder Lizandro Rodriguez has been on a tear, hitting in 10 consecutive games. During the run, Rodriguez is 14-35 (.400) at the plate with three doubles, a homer and five RBI. The mark ties Guillermo Quintana for the Fireflies' longest hitting streak of the season.

SECOND-HALF FIREFLIES?: After trudging to the finish line of the first-half of the season with a Carolina League-worst 18-48 record, the Fireflies burst onto the scene in the second-half, sweeping Augusta after taking two of the first three games with the RiverDogs to begin the second slate 8-1. Since then, the Fireflies have a 21-21 record (.500) and are 3.5 games back of first place. Columbia's elimination number is 12 with 14 games remaining. Columbia has now won three series this season, and all three series (at Augusta June 28-July 3, at Myrtle Beach August 9-14 and vs Kannapolis August 16-21) have come in the second half.

SWING AND A MISS: Lefty Marlin Willis fanned four hitters in the eighth inning last Thursday. It was the first time a pitcher has struckout four batters in one inning while wearing a Fireflies uniform. Willis has been on a tear in the second half of the season, punching out 23 hitters in 12 innings to spin a 2.53 ERA in nine games.

100 CLUB: Sunday, Luinder Avila became the first pitcher since 2019 to spin 100 innings in a single campaign. Last season, Adrian Alcantara was the closest, as he worked 97.1 innings. In 2019, Willy Taveras, Christian James and Jose Butto all spun at least 100 innings for the Fireflies.

SOUTHPAW SIZZLES: After spinning his first quality start Wednesday night vs Salem, Frank Mozzicato has put together an impressive last three outings, spinning 15 innings while allowing only two earned runs (1.20 ERA). During the stretch, the Connecticut native has punched out 20 batters (12 K/9 IP).

